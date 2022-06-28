Andhra Pradesh: ₹184 cr. released towards annuity to Amaravati farmers, says Minister

‘₹208.10 crore allocated for the purpose in 2022-23 budget’

The government is committed to decentralised development, says Adimulapu Suresh.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to welfare of farmers, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that a sum of ₹184.99 crore had been released towards the annuity to the ryots of Amaravati region.

He said ₹208.10 crore was allocated for the purpose in the 2022-23 budget and the rest of the amount would be released after the inquiry on certain assignment lands and pending civil issues were completed.

In 2020-21 financial year, the government paid ₹182.26 crore, while ₹187.75 crore was released in the 2021-22 fiscal, the Minister said.

Mr. Suresh condemned the comments made by the Leader of the Opposition and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the YSRCP’s right to ‘sell away the land in Amaravati’.

"What have you (Mr. Naidu) achieved in five years calling Amaravati a temporary capital. You do not have the right to question our rights on capital lands," Mr. Suresh said.

He said the YSRCP government had been fulfilling all the promises made to the Amaravati farmers, adding that the annuity was being paid regularly.

Referring to the three-capital issue, Mr. Suresh said that the YSRCP government was committed to decentralised development.