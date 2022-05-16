Andhra Pradesh: 18 persons jailed on drunken driving charges

Rajulapudi Srinivas May 16, 2022 18:33 IST

They were caught in a special drive over the past three days

Eighteen persons, who were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, were awarded imprisonment on Monday. The One and Three Town Traffic Police, during a special drive, caught 18 persons for driving vehicles after consuming alcohol and booked cases against the drivers in the last three days. Police produced them before the Railway Court, which awarded six days’ jail term to one person, five days’ jail to four persons, four days’ conviction for four accused, three days for an accused, two days’ imprisonment for four persons and one day jail to four accused. Besides, the court imposed a penalty of ₹2,000 penalty on each accused, the police said.



