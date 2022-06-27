Andhra Pradesh: 167 cases settled in Mega Lok Adalat
As many as 167 cases were settled in the Vijayawada Corporation Court during the Mega Lok Adalat conducted on Sunday.
Judge U. Ram Mohan imposed ₹1.91 lakh penalties. The court staff and the advocates praised the petitioners and the victims for settling the cases in the Lok Adalat.
