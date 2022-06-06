Andhra Pradesh: 12 booked for group clash in Krishna village

Six suffer minor injuries in the incident

Mild tension prevailed at Garala Dibba village in Krishna district following a group clash over alleged teasing of a minor girl.

Six persons suffered minor injuries in the clash. The Bandar Taluka police registered a case against 12 fishermen and arrested them on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, two families held a ‘panchayat’ a few months ago, and the community elders reprimanded the youth, Vodugu Rajashekar, who allegedly teased the girl from the other family, and counselled him to change his behaviour. They issued a ‘diktat’ to both the families to maintain restraint. However, the girl was reportedly teased again on Sunday night, which led to the violence.

Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha, who visited the village on Monday, said, “A police picket has been arranged at Garala Dibba, and the situation is peaceful. Cases have been registered against the accused under Section 307 IPC (attempt to murder).”