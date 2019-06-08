Andhra CM Jagan assures cancellation of CPS and pay of 27% IR to State employees

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to pay an interim relief (IR) of 27% to the State government employees along with the cancellation of the contributory pension scheme (CPS).

Representatives of various employee unions met Mr. Jagan at his chambers after the latter assumed office on Saturday.

Addressing them Mr. Jagan announced that 27% IR to the employees and the decision of cancelling CPS would be finalised in the cabinet meeting which will be held in a day or two. Buoyed up Mr. Jagan’s announcement employees raised ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans.

Mr. Jagan further assured that all the promises made in the YSR Congress Party’s election manifesto will be fulfilled. He said all efforts to regularise a maximum number of outsourced staff and increase of their salaries will be made.