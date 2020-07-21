Andaman & Nicobar Command chief visits ENC

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN), arrived in the city on a three-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Monday.
The Lieutenant General is accompanied by his wife Archana Pande, President Defence Wives’ Welfare Association (DWWA).
Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande discussed the operations of teh ENC with its Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain on Tuesday. He was briefed about the responsibilities of and other operational activities of the Indian Navy on the Eastern Seaboard.
Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande took over as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on June 1.
A graduate of Staff College in U.K., Lt. Gen. Manoj Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in 1982 and attended the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and the National Security Studies Course at National Defence College, New Delhi. During his 37 years of service, he had taken an active part in the Operation Vijay and Operation Parakram.
The visit assumes importance in the current geo-political scenario in which the Eastern Naval Command and the Andaman & Nicobar Command need to act in close cooperation.
