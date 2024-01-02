Anantapur youth selected for National Youth Award 2024

January 02, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has selected Bisathi Bharat of Anantapur district for the National Youth Award (NYA) conferred every year for individuals and voluntary organisations serving in the arena of youth development.

Hailing from Kandikapula village in Singanamala constituency, Mr. Bharat represents the zone comprising Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka for the prestigious award.

Mr. Bharat organised 125 social empowerment activities during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by collecting 1,250 units of blood, honoured fourteen heroes of Indian freedom struggle, provided career guidance training to 2,800 youth in rural pockets, in association with the Departments of Education and Panchayat Raj.

Similarly, he conducted orientation programmes to thousands of rural youth on drug abuse, suicides, prevention of child marriages, Juvenile Justice Act, besides getting 1,950 youth enrolled as first-time voters. He even worked as the UN-District Youth Officer for Raichur, Karnataka.

The award will be presented at Nashik, Maharastra, during the 27th National Youth Festival to be observed on January 12, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.