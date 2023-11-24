HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anantapur police bust ₹36-crore cyber fraud racket, five people from A.P. and Telangana arrested

The gang was allegedly involved in various crimes including luring youth with high commissions for giving ratings to fake web portals, online gaming, OTP and part-time job frauds, says Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan

November 24, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan addressing the media in Anantapur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Anantapur police on November 24 (Friday) busted a cyber fraud racket involving transactions of ₹36 crore and arrested five persons hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in this connection.

The five-member gang was allegedly involved in various crimes including luring gullible youth with high commissions for running subscriptions and giving ratings to fake web portals, online gaming, job frauds, OTP and part-time job frauds, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan told the media.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Sammad from Naidupeta and Venkatachalam from Venkatagiri in Tirupati district; Ajay Reddy from Singarayakonda inPrakasam district; Sandhya Rani from Anantapur; and Sandeep from Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Investigation revealed that the gang allegedly siphoned off money from bank accounts. “Special teams are searching for the kingpin of the racket, who is believed to be from North India. The arrested gang members had received ₹20 lakh as commission from the kingpin,” the SP said.

Mr. Anburajan said that the gang members were arrested after a thorough investigation into a case registered at Garladinne police station on November 15.

A youth, who studied ITI, lodged a police complaint alleging that he had lost about ₹2 lakh in the name of paying advances to avail of “high commissions”.

On September 21, the youth received a link on a social media platform for a part-time job which offered high commissions for posting reviews and adding subscriptions for fake web portals. The youth paid advances of ₹2 lakh at different levels. Initially, the youth was paid some commissions. But his ID was blocked later.

Dubai connection

The SP said the investigation by the cybercrime division revealed that the cyber fraud involved transactions of ₹36 crore done through 16 fake accounts. “The money siphoned off was withdrawn in Dubai,” Mr. Anburajan said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.