GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Analysis| Will Chaitanya’s entry help D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu family gain its lost political space in Rayalaseema?

 Liquor baron and industrialist late D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu’s granddaughter’s entry is expected to further bolster Balija presence in Jana Sena Party

December 28, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Chaitanya Lalithambika, granddaughter of former TTD chairman D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu, joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan and Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

Chaitanya Lalithambika, granddaughter of former TTD chairman D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu, joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan and Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The entry of Chaitanya Lalithambika, grand daughter of liquor baron and industrialist late D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu, into the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of its chief Pawan Kalyan is expected to provide a shot in the arm for the party in Rayalaseema region.

DK served as the Member of Parliament (Chittoor) for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also held the coveted post of Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board.

Known for his altruistic outlook, he had taken up several charitable activities and developmental projects in the undivided Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa districts that are functional even today.

Having a considerable say in the TDP as well as the Congress, DK wielded tremendous clout among the hugely-populous Balija (Kapu) community spread across Rayalaseema and was often hailed as an elderly figure for the community. In view of the presence of his family relations and followers across Rayalaseema, he played an instrumental role in channelising the community’s divergent political perspectives to gain strength in the Congress and the TDP.

Lost political space

After his demise, his wife D.A. Satyaprabha became the TDP MLA for Chittoor, while his son D. Adi Srinivas contested unsuccessfully from Rajampeta LS constituency under the banner of the now-defunct Praja Rajyam Party floated by film actor K. Chiranjeevi, before disappearing into political oblivion.

After a prolonged lull, the entry of Ms. Chaitanya is viewed as an attempt by the DK family to gain control over its lost political space.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Jana Sena Party / Telugu Desam Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.