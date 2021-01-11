An NRI devotee’s ‘mystic experiences’

Singapore-based man pens down a book on his Tirumala visits

The COVID-19 has provided an opportunity to many to expand the horizons of their knowledge. Disappointed at his inability to visit Tirumala temple due to the closure of international borders, Venkata Vinod Parimi, a Singapore-based NRI and an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, got down to writing his ‘mystic experiences’ with the Lord.

Mr. Vinod, who works as as the Regional Director (Asia Pacific) for Miele Private Limited, Singapore, used to visit Tirumala every month in spite of his hectic schedule and presence in any corner of the world. However, his plans had gone astray after January 2020, in view of the global travel restrictions.

“The development was too much to bear for me. I then got down to writing my mystic experiences with the Lord and brought out my compilation of stories in the form of a book titled Daivamtho na anubhavaalu,” said Mr. Vinod.

The stories are based on his real life experiences, meetings with sages, saints and common devotees during his visits to Tirumala.

“I had new experiences of the divine every time I get an opportunity to interact with saints and devotees. Such people who I was destined to meet changed the course of my life, helped me discover myself and the purpose of my life,” said Mr. Vinod.

The book is available in leading book stores across Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana, apart from Amazon Kindle.