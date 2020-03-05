AMRCL regional office to be established in Vizag

The State Government has decided to establish a regional office of the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Limited (AMRCL) in Visakhapatnam to oversee the metro rail project in the port city.

A Government Order to this effect was issued by Municipal Administration Secretary J. Syamala Rao on Wednesday.

It was stated in G.O. MS No. 116 that the Managing Director of AMRCL has requested the establishment of the regional office to conduct field visits to the metro corridors convenient for the consultants so that the project can be expedited.

The government had entrusted the development of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project to AMRCL, which called for tenders for developing the metro rail with a total corridor length of 42.55 km.

A single tender was received and it was submitted to the government for taking a decision.

The government had cancelled the bid and decided to appoint a new consultant for preparation of a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for light metro and modern tram corridors in view of the new requirements.

The government has since authorised the AMRCL MD to call for quotations for the preparation of DPRs and transaction advisory services for light metro for a length of 79.91 km and for a 60.20 km-long modern tram corridor in Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority area.

The regional office is necessitated by the frequent collection of data from the project corridors and regular meetings with officials and stakeholders.