Amma Vodi launched amid fanfare in city

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been successful in implementing many welfare schemes as promised within the first seven months of its term.

Mr. Rao along with district officials launched the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme at the Gandhiji Municipal Corporation High School in the Vijayawada West constituency on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said all schools would be refurbished and modernised in the coming year under the Naadu-Nedu programme. House site pattas would be handed over to the beneficiaries by Ugadi, he said.

‘Historic effort’

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said 3.45 lakh beneficiaries had been identified in the district till date. He called Amma Vodi a historic scheme.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said there are over 1.6 lakh beneficiaries in the urban areas and the VMC would disburse ₹ 95 crore to them.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also launched the scheme at the Potti Sriramulu Municipal Corporation High School in Krishnalanka under the Vijayawada East constituency.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu launched the scheme in his constituency at the A.K.T.P. Municipal High School and the M.K. Baig Municipal High School at Ajith Singh Nagar.

Mr. Vishnu read out the Chief Minister’s message on Amma Vodi at the programmes. He said as many as 21, 840 beneficiaries had been identified till date in the Central constituency.