Ambedkar Study Circle in Vizianagaram soon

The Andhra Pradesh government is going to establish an Ambedkar Study Circle here soon to benefit the students of the scheduled castes.

It is expected be a boon for them as coaching for competitive examinations had become expensive. Besides fee, the aspirants from villages and other towns who come to the city for coaching have to bear a lot of expenditure for food and room rents too.

After studying their problems, the government had decided to establish the study circle near Thotapalem, according to K.Suneel Rajkumar, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department. “Many students are preparing for jobs in government, banks, railways and public sector undertakings. The study circle with full-fledged faculty will prepare them to face competition confidently. The government may also pay stipend for selected candidates,” he added.

Admissions pick up

Mr. Rajkumar expressed happiness over the good response for admissions in the hostels across the district. “Out of 3,700 vacancies in 37 pre-metric and post-metric hostels, 3,400 have been filled in the new academic year. The remaining seats will also be filled once the admission process for EAMCET is completed,” he opined.

According to him, the government was planning to construct new buildings for hostels currently running from rented buildings. The AP Police Housing Corporation is expected to construct the buildings by end of financial year 2019-20. “New and modern hostels will certainly help children concentrate on studies and extra-curricular activities. Four hostels in Vizianagaram and two in S.Kota will be taken up for development,” said the official.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal is expected to hold a review meeting in a couple of days for the improvement of academic standards of the students in social welfare hostels.