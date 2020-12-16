Amaravati JAC’s ‘Jana Rana Bheri’ at Rayapudi today

To mark completion of one year of farmers’ agitation

The week-long protests being staged by farmers and residents of Amaravati region in support of their demand that Amaravati be retained as the permanent and sole capital of the State, will culminate into a “Jana Rana Bheri” at Rayapudi on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi conveners A. Siva Reddy and G. Tirupati Reddy claimed an overwhelming public response to their protest programmes organised to mark completion of one year of the farmers’ fight against the government's decision to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam.

They said all political parties, barring the ruling YSR Congress Party, had actively participated in the demonstrations pledging their full support to the farmers' cause.

They said the response to their Praja Pada Yatra on Tuesday was a reflection of people’s desire and urged people of all sections to participate in the Thursday’s meeting, scheduled to be held at the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for construction of the new capital of Andhra Pradesh.

They said the success of this public meeting should force a rethink by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the capital issue.

National president of the TDP N. Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State pesident Somu Veerraju, senior Congress leaders N. Thulasi Reddy and S Sailajanath, Jana Sena State leader Nadendla Manohar, CPI(M) State secretary P Madhu, CPI State secretary Ramakrishna, leaders of Aam Aadmi Party, Lok Satta, farmer leaders, members of trade and commercial organisations, women, youth and student bodies and other are likely to participate in the meeting.