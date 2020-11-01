Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati JAC observe bandh to protest ryots’ handcuffing and arrests

Amaravati JAC members staged a protest at Thullur, Guntur on November 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Protesting the arrest and handcuffing of farmers, and the alleged high-handed behaviour of the police with the women protesters in Thullur mandad and other villages, leaders of the Amaravathi JAC observed bandh in capital villages in Guntur district on Sunday.

The committee members staged a protest at Thullur and raised slogans against the government for house arrests and preventive arrests of the Opposition party leaders. They demanded that the government take action against police personnel who behaved rudely with protesters and release the arrested farmers.

Owners of shops and other establishments, and auto rickshaw drivers participated in the bandh voluntarily. Additional security forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

