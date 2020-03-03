Amara Raja clarifies on coronavirus case

In the wake of the admission of a Taiwanese national at SVRR Government General Hospital’s Corona isolation ward, Amara Raja group of companies has condemned reports in a section of the media that the person was employed by the company.
The company’s spokesperson clarified that the person, who had come from Taiwan for commissioning a new plant, complained of sore throat and running nose. He was immediately rushed to Ruia, where he was admitted at its Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) out of caution. His blood samples had been sent to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, for further tests and the guest is under quarantine as a precautionary measure. The company rubbished the reports in a section of the media that claimed the person as having been infected with Corona virus and requested the media to observe restraint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.