Allotment of Jagananna Township plots will begin soon: AHUDA

The Anantapur–Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) will very soon begin allotting plots to those who had applied for them, at the Jagananna Smart Township in Dharmavaram in Sathya Sai district.

The exercise will be taken up through the draw of lots by a computer application being developed by the Axis Bank.

Meanwhile, the development works, valued at ₹64 crore, are progressing fast and the levelling of the 120 acres of land has been completed, said AHUDA Project Officer A. M. Hariprasad.

“The laying of the key arterial roads is under way. So far, 699 persons have applied for the purchase of plots and 122 persons have paid the initial 10% value of the land,” he added.

The Jagananna Smart Township will have 1,273 plots in three different sizes and have all common amenities like the roads, electricity, drainage, and water supply, in addition to places reserved for the parks, hospital, and a shopping complex. The township will be connected with a four-lane main road from Marur Toll Plaza on National Highway No-44, the project officer added.

Complete development of the township is expected to be completed by February next year. The AHUDA has given the option of paying the value of the land in three installments within one year after the initial amount is paid or getting a discount for paying the entire amount in one go.

The State government proposes to sell 55 acres, divided into 1,273 plots, and pocket ₹159.5 crore. The estimated development cost of the entire layout is ₹106 crore, says Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority Chairman Mahalakshmi Srinivas.