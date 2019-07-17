‘Allot 50% of seats at CTU to tribal students’

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) urged Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to allot 50% of the seats at the upcoming Central Tribal University to tribal students.

The university is set to come up at Relli village in Vizianagaram district.

In a letter to the Minister, FDNA members demanded that apart from allotting 50% of the seats to tribal students, the ministry should take necessary steps to ensure that the Act comes into force immediately.

Speaking to The Hindu, FDNA secretary Aja Sarma said, “We also demanded the appointment of a full-time Vice- Chancellor, permanent teaching and non-teaching staff, so that work will progress uninterruptedly without any further delay.”

According to Mr. Sarma, allotment of sufficient funds for speedy completion of construction and recurring expenses is also needed.

The Lok Sabha had passed a Bill, amending the Central Universities Act, for establishing a CTU in Andhra Pradesh, as per the A.P. State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

‘Inordinate delay’

Mr. Sarma pointed out that though the then State Government had allotted the required land measuring over 500 acres at Relli village in Vizianagaram district five years back, and a Central expert team had also approved the technicalities of the project, it took over five years for the Central Government to get the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha for establishing the CTU.

“Now it has to be passed by the Rajya Sabha and obtain the consent of the President in order for it to be implemented. Because of this inordinate delay on the part of the Central Government, not even a single rupee has been spent so far on the construction of the buildings, though some amount was sanctioned in the last two budgets,” he said.

He also pointed out that though Andhra University was nominated as a mentor university for CTU and admission notices were given for this academic year, classes are yet to begin at the temporary campus.