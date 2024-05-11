Alliance’s manifesto is impractical, a trap, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 11 (Saturday) appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh ‘‘not to fall into the trap’‘ of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu again as the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance’s ‘‘manifesto was impractical’‘.

Speaking at a public meeting on the last day of the election campaign here in Kakinada district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged, “Everybody knows that the manifesto of the alliance parties can’t be implemented since it is not realistic. Once elected, Mr. Naidu will throw the manifesto into the dustbin, a repeat of what had happened with the 2014 manifesto released by the same alliance partners.”

Pension disbursal

“The alliance partners are to be blamed for the restrictions on the disbursement of welfare pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries through volunteers ahead of the elections. They derived a sadistic pleasure from it. Scores of elderly people were subjected to various sufferings due to the restrictions. This time, people should be wise to understand who will benefit if the alliance is voted to power,” said Mr. Jagan.

“People need to vote for the YSR Congress Party to bring back the volunteer system and continuation of the welfare measures, with a thrust on education, health, and agriculture. The future of the poor will be guaranteed,” said Mr. Jagan.

Unleashing a tirade against JSP president Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Jagan said, “Who is going to benefit if Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan is elected from Pithapuram? Will he be staying in Pithapuram? Mark my words, if Ms. Geetha is elected, she will be the Deputy Chief Minister who will sit next to me and pursue your development.”

Mr. Pawan had earlier tried his luck in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka but failed, he added.

He urged voters to review his performance and the way the welfare calendar was implemented in letter and spirit.

Sitting Kakinada MP and Pithapuram MLA contestant V. Geetha claimed that she would not leave Pithapuram again and sought one chance to represent the constituency.