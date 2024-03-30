GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alliance with NDA is only for the State’s development, says TDP’s Chittoor MP candidate

Daggumalla Prasada Rao highlights the various ways in which the State has developed when TDP allied with the NDA in the past, in the 1990s and 2014-19

March 30, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, speaking at an introductory meet with the BJP and JSP cadre at SR Puram in Chittoor district on Saturday.

TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, speaking at an introductory meet with the BJP and JSP cadre at SR Puram in Chittoor district on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, a former IRS officer observed that the TDP joined the NDA to bring development to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rao attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) introductory meeting on Saturday, organised by BJP district president Jagadishwar Naidu at Sri Rangaraja Puram mandal headquarters in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency.

The former IRS officer spoke about how the State had developed in several ways when the TDP allied with the NDA in the past, in the 1990s and 2014-19. Criticising the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, he said that progress had been stunted and employment generation became a ‘myth’ in the State, under its rule over the past 5 years.

Mr. Rao promised to develop the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency, which included TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency Kuppam. He urged BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadre to work hard for his victory in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Jagadishwar Naidu also stated that the double-engine government of the NDA would help rejuvenate the State economy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.