Alliance with BJP is aimed at protecting A.P.: Pawan

While affirming that the alliance with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh was carefully thought about, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday that efforts were under way to strengthen the party in Telangana with due emphasis on Greater Hyderabad.

Addressing the party leaders in Hyderabad, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said a committee would be constituted to take care of the organisation-building exercise in the twin cities, where the situation was conducive for the party to grow.

As far as the alliance with the BJP was concerned, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he held consultations with the top brass of the saffron party, and the decision to revive the alliance was not taken in haste.

“The alliance is meant to protect A.P., and neither party has imposed any condition for coming together,” he added.

The JSP president called upon the cadres to be abreast with the policy decisions of the Central government for creating awareness among the people.

He cited the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as an issue that stoked fear among some sections of people, and stressed the need to make facts clear.

JSP vice-president B. Mahender Reddy and Telangana State party in-charge Shankar Gowd were among those present.