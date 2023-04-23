Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy to help A.P. govt. implement energy-efficiency projects 

April 23, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), a New Delhi-based energy-efficiency policy advocacy group and marker enabler, has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) for implementing projects in the State.

In an interaction with CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy and other officials of the APSECM on April 23 (Sunday), AEEE president Satish Kumar congratulated Andhra Pradesh on its consistent performance in promoting and implementing energy-efficiency and conservation measures. He said it’s high time all States laid greater emphasis on contributing to the mitigation of climate change.

Mr. Satish Kumar said that the setting up of Energy Conservation (EC) Cells was a thoughtful step by the Andhra Pradesh government towards encouraging efficient use of energy and ensuring the reduction of energy consumption, which brings down electricity bills.

The AEEE president said he was impressed with the constitution of EC cells by nine Secretariat departments, offices of 33 Heads of Departments and more than 70 autonomous organisations in the State. The concept of EC cells should be replicated by other States to achieve energy-efficiency goals. Due to the timely support of the Union Ministry of Power, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Telangana have obtained tangible results in the area of energy efficiency, he said.

Mr. Kumar said the AEEE promotes energy efficiency as a resource and collaborates with governments and industries for developing the market for energy-efficient products and services, contributing towards meeting India’s energy security, clean energy and climate change goals.

AEEE’s core-activities include promoting the use of Low Carbon Manufacturing Technologies in industries, supporting sub-national governments in expanding energy-efficiency actions through effective policy implementation and stakeholder partnerships.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy explained various energy-efficiency initiatives taken by the State government.