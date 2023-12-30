Alla Ramakrishna Reddy says he will follow in the footsteps of Y.S. Sharmila

December 30, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who recently quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and also resigned to the post of Mangalagiri MLA, on December 30 (Saturday) revealed his intention to follow in the footsteps of Y.S. Sharmila, sister of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a time when speculation is rife that she is all set to join the Congress party.

Calling himself a devotee and ardent fan of her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, RK, as he is popularly known in the political circles, said he had a bitter experience in the YSRCP, but would continue to be with the YSR family, and not blame anyone, including Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for what had happened to him.

However, he sent out a clear message that the YSRCP government’s obsession with welfare practically brought development to a halt, by insisting that it was evident from the manner in which the Mangalagiri constituency was deprived of funds for development.

Addressing the media in Mangalagiri, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he had developed the constituency at a great personal cost, as he had to get various works done by borrowing up to ₹8 crore.

Apart from this, the government had committed to give ₹1,200 crore for development of the constituency, but pruned it to about ₹125 crore by citing the financial crunch, which was understandable to some extent, but did not release a single rupee till date when the general elections were just a few months away.

“I had worked hard for the growth of the YSRCP, but what I got in return is gross injustice. Any party should have principles to ask for votes. Going by the sordid state of affairs, how can I seek re-election?” he wondered, suggesting that the YSRCP failed in fulfilling the people’s aspirations.

As far as his resignation was concerned, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he submitted it in the Speaker format, and had since abstained from official programmes and sent back the security personnel provided by the government as he considered it unethical to stay put as an MLA.

Cash-for-vote scam

He vowed not to give up various petitions filed by him in the courts, including the one related to the cash-for-vote scam in which Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu were allegedly involved, and the slew of cases in Amaravati.