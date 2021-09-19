All set for LAWCET

Arrangements are in place for the conduct of the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET-2021) by Tirupati-based Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in 66 centres across the State on September 22.

As many as 15,261 candidates have applied for the test in three streams (5 years, 3 years and PG course). According to the convener Prof. N.B. Chandra Kala, the candidates would receive details of the exam centre, date and time in the form of an SMS on their registered mobile number. The hall tickets are available for download on www.sche.ap.gov.in/lawcet.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 1:00:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/all-set-for-lawcet/article36557881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY