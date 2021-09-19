All set for LAWCET

Arrangements are in place for the conduct of the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET-2021) by Tirupati-based Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in 66 centres across the State on September 22.

As many as 15,261 candidates have applied for the test in three streams (5 years, 3 years and PG course). According to the convener Prof. N.B. Chandra Kala, the candidates would receive details of the exam centre, date and time in the form of an SMS on their registered mobile number. The hall tickets are available for download on www.sche.ap.gov.in/lawcet.