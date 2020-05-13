Andhra Pradesh

All-party meet on Pothireddypadu sought

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have demanded that the State government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Krishna river water row.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna stressed on the need to utilise the Krishna waters through Pothireddypadu head regulator to provide water in backward districts of Rayalaseema region.

It was laudable that the government was making efforts to fill the reservoirs in Rayalaseema by effectively using the Andhra Pradesh share in Krishna waters. The Chief Ministers of both Telugu States should resolve the issue amicably, he said.

In a separate statement, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said the Krishna river water sharing issue should be solved amicably. The government should explain all parties on steps being taken to protect the rightful share in Krishna waters. The State government should take initiative to make joint efforts to protect the interests of the state, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:13:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/all-party-meet-on-pothireddypadu-sought/article31577312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY