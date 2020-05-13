All-party meet on Pothireddypadu sought

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have demanded that the State government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Krishna river water row.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna stressed on the need to utilise the Krishna waters through Pothireddypadu head regulator to provide water in backward districts of Rayalaseema region.

It was laudable that the government was making efforts to fill the reservoirs in Rayalaseema by effectively using the Andhra Pradesh share in Krishna waters. The Chief Ministers of both Telugu States should resolve the issue amicably, he said.

In a separate statement, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said the Krishna river water sharing issue should be solved amicably. The government should explain all parties on steps being taken to protect the rightful share in Krishna waters. The State government should take initiative to make joint efforts to protect the interests of the state, he said.