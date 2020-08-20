All gates lifted at Srisailam Dam

Jagan likely to visit dam today

The flood in river Krishna increased enormously with inflows touching 4,17,582 cusecs at 8 p.m. on Thursday and the engineers lifted eight out of the 12 gates, releasing 4,80,921 cusecs into the river at 8.30 p.m.

A large number of people gathered near the dam to have a look at the water gushing out of the crest gates and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit the Srisailam Dam on Friday.

With the Central Water Commission forecasting similar inflows for the next 24 hours, the dam engineers will continue to release water from the crest gates into the spillway keeping a small cushion for heavy inflows.

Currently, while Sunkesula was discharging 93,269 cusecs with Tungabhadra Dam also releasing 17,600 cusecs water into the river, Jurala was discharging 3.49 lakh cusecs with a cumulative outflow of 4.43 lakh cusecs.

Meeting

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Advisory Board Meeting of the Tungabhadra Ayacut will be held before August 30 and water released for drinking purposes and nursery/transplantation of paddy under High-Level Main Canal (HLC) and Guntakal Branch Canal, HLC Superintending Engineer N. Rajasekhar said in a release.

Kurnool District IAB meeting was held on August 14 and decisions were conveyed by the District Collector on Wednesday asking farmers to go for only Irrigated Dry Crops under the KC Canal and HNSS ayacut.