Alert SI saves womanfrom drowning

An alert police officer saved the life of a woman who jumped into Bandar Canal which is in full flow, here on Monday.

The woman identified as Lakshmi (55) of Krishnalanka sells vegetables for a living. She reportedly jumped into the canal at about 8.30 a.m, police said.

While Ms. Lakshmi was being washed away by the current, Sub-Inspector D. Arjun Rao, attached to the I traffic police station, spotted her from his flat in the police quarters which is located alongside the canal. He immediately jumped into action to save her, police said. Mr. Arjun Rao was off duty at the time.

He brought the woman to the canal bund and upon finding her unconscious, he administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), police officials said. She was later rushed to a hospital where treatment was provided.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, in a release, appreciated Mr. Arjun Rao for the act of bravery.

He said the SI would be nominated for the Prime Minister Police Medal for Life Saving. People in distress can dial 100, 181 or 112 for help.