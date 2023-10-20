HamberMenu
Aksharabhyasam performed to children at Saraswati Devi temples in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

October 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of devotees take part in the initiation of education for their children at Jnana Saraswati temple in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Special prayers were offered to the Goddess Saraswati Devi temples both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Friday as part of Sarannavaratri celebrations. The temples priests performed Abhisekham and decorated the presiding deity with flowers as Friday was considered to be the most auspicious day with the fall of Mula nakshatram.

The Jnana Saraswati temple trustees in Vizianagaram, Cherukuri Sridhar and Gudisa Srinivasa Rao, made elaborate arrangements for Aksharabhyasams for hundreds of children as parents believed that it was most auspicious day for initiation into world of learning. Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam also wore festive look with people thronging the temple to offer prayers to the Goddess Saraswati. The temple trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao has supervised the arrangements for Akasharabhyasams for children who came along with their parents from different parts of the district.

