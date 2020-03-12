AKNU to conduct entrance test for PG courses from May 12

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) will conduct AKNU CET-2020, the entrance test for the admission to 31 PG courses, from May 12.

Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao released the notification for the test on Wednesday. About 6,220 post-graduation seats are available on the Rajahmahendravaram, Kakinada and Tadepalligudem campuses and all the other affiliated colleges.

“The entrance test will be held in 10 centres in East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. The last date for submitting applications online is April 26. Hall tickets can be be downloaded from May 8,” said Mr. Jagannadha Rao.

The candidates can apply for the test online at www.aknu.edu.in. The fee for the general candidates is ₹500.

As many as 3,550 seats in the science stream and 2,670 seats in humanities streams are available in the AKNU campuses and its affiliated colleges.

Collaborative research

Meanwhile, the AKNU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) India Private Limited for collaborative research in the aqua industry of Andhra Pradesh. Both the parties will also share academic and industry experiences.

Employment generation

Mr. Jagannadha Rao said that the MoU would help create employment opportunities in the Charoen Pokphand Foods, among the leading aqua food production firms in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The students would be offered internships and projects in the field of aquaculture, he said.

AKNU Science and Technology College principal K. Ramaneswari, CPF representatives Yuttapong Suro and Selvin Jaya Rao were present on the occasion.