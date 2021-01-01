A.K. Goswami likely to take over as High Court CJ soon

Arup Kumar Goswami is expected to take over as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in one week.
He will be relieving J.K. Maheswari, who has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.
Separate notifications for the appointment of Chief Justices Goswami and Maheswari to the A.P. and Sikkim High Courts was issued on Thursday by Rajinder Kashyap, Joint Secretary, Department of Justice.
Mr. Justice Maheswari was the first Chief Justice of the A.P. High Court after the State was given a separate High Court post bifurcation.
Justice C. Praveen Kumar, who is one of the judges of the A.P. High Court, was the acting Chief Justice before Mr. Justice Maheswari took over.
For Mr. Justice Goswami, the appointment will be his first stint outside the North-East region.
He had been additional judge of the Assam High Court for some time and was elevated as its acting Chief Justice before being shifted to the Sikkim High Court as Chief Justice.
A native of Jorhat in Assam, Mr. Justice Goswami had started his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura in 1985. He had taken charge as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court on October 15, 2019.
