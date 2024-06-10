GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air passengers advised to reach Vijayawada Airport early on June 12

Published - June 10, 2024 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.30 a.m. in Kesarapalli, located opposite to the Vijayawada Airport, traffic congestion may be expected on the roads leading to the airport.

Passengers having any scheduled flights from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are advised to reach the airport before 9.30 a.m. to avoid last-minute rush, a message from the Airport Director said. The same goes for any person arriving at the airport to pick up passengers.

