AICTE chairman to attend A.P. Higher Education Planning Board meeting

March 02, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chairman of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) T.G. Sitharam is scheduled to attend the 6th Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (AP-HEPB) meeting, to be held at Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) on March 3 and 4.

AICTE Chief Coordinating Office Buddha Chandrasekhar, A.P. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education J. Syamala Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy and Chancellor of VIT-AP G. Viswanathan will attend the event being organised by APSCHE.

In a statement released on Saturday, APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the that theme of the meeting is ‘Nurturing Vibrant Research and Innovation Ecosystem in Universities’. He said that the constitution of the Higher Education Planning Board is a first-of-its-kind attempt in India, intending to promote integrated development of higher education in the State. Vice-Chancellors of all the State universities, Directors of central universities as well as of private institutions of the State are members of the Board, he added.