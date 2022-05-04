AG&P Pratham launches CNG station in Guntakal

It is the fourth such outlet in Anantapur district

It is the fourth such outlet in Anantapur district

AG&P Pratham on Tuesday launched its CNG station in Guntakal at Devi Devendra filling station co-located with HPCL, which also happens to be the fourth CNG station in Anantapur district.

AG&P Pratham has also launched a ‘Mega CNG Exchange Mela’ aimed at giving easy and affordable exchange options for petrol, diesel and LPG-run autos with CNG autos in Tirupati, Nellore, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts.

The Green Wheels CNG Rally was kicked off in Guntakal covering all segments of CNG vehicles ranging from auto-rickshaws, cars, and small and light commercial vehicles (LCV) to spread awareness on CNG and its benefits.

The CNG station will help the residents reduce dependence on traditional fuels and move towards sustainable living with a savings of 30% to 50%, said a release quoting Regional Head G.A. Venkatesh. Guntakal MLA Y. Venkatarami Reddy was present on the occasion. The exchange mela holds special interest for the auto-rickshaw drivers as converting to CNG can benefit the drivers by helping them save up to ₹10,000 every month, the regional head of AG&P Pratham said.

In Anantapur, AG&P Pratham currently distributes around 1,300 kg of natural gas every day with four CNG stations at Syndicate Nagar, Gooty, Guntakal and Hindupur. The company will launch five more stations at major demand centres in Anantapur district within the next six months, he added.