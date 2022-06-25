Agnipath row: Army coaching centres, job aspirants under scanner in Andhra Pradesh

Vigil stepped up at all vulnerable places, says Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy

Vigil stepped up at all vulnerable places, says Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh police have stepped up vigil on the activities of the coaching centres offering training to those aspiring to get into the Armed Forces in the wake of the violent agitations witnessed across the country against the Union government’s Agnipath scheme.

After the aspirants allegedly resorted to violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana recently opposing the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ through the scheme, the A.P. police have sounded a high alert in the State.

With the Intelligence officials alerting over possible violence, the police have thrown a security blanket at bus and railway stations, Army recruitment offices, Central government institutions, and houses of public representatives.

Investigation officers are trying to find out whether any institution and its students in Andhra Pradesh are involved in the violent incidents in Telangana.

The police, who had taken Sai Defence Academy director Avula Subba Rao into custody in Palnadu district, let him off after questioning him.

“Instructions have been given to maintain vigil at the Army coaching centres and on their students. Coaching centres are located mainly in Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna and West Godavari districts,” said Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

“More than 2,000 aspirants, who had undergone training at the centres in Guntur, have been identified. We have kept a close watch on their movements,” he said.

“Personnel drawn from the RAF, the APSP, the RPF, the GRP and the local police have been deployed at all vulnerable places in the State. Vigil at railway stations, national highways, Central government offices and Army recruitment offices will continue,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.