Adopt villages to serve kids, pediatricians told

IAP A.P. chapter president D.V. Srikanth and other members at a media conference in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

IAP Vizianagaram chapter bags four awards

Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) State president D.V. Srikanth on Sunday urged pediatricians to adopt at least one village to take care of health of the kids since medical and health facilities were yet to be improved in semi-urban and rural areas.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that IAP national body was suggesting that all the doctors take up the concept. Mr. Srikanth and IAP Vizianagaram chapter outgoing president P. Suneetha expressed happiness over bagging a national award for the A.P. chapter and four awards in various categories for the Vizianagaram IAP chapter.

The awards were presented to them at the IAP national conference held in Indoor of Madhya Pradesh on January 10.

IAP new president D. Narasimha Raju and treasurer B. Ashok Babu said that the government was giving top priority to reducing infant mortality in Vizianagaram district.

IAP representatives M. Venkateswara Rao, K. Praveen Kumar, K.V. Ramana Murthy and others were present in the media conference.

Comments
