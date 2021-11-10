Admiral Karambir Singh visits ENC for one last time as Navy Chief

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), interacted with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, officers, sailors and defence civilians of the ENC and also paid homage to the naval personnel who had died in the line of duty to the nation at the ‘Smaran Sthal’ Memorial in the Naval Dockyard here on Wednesday.

The CNS arrived at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday on a two-day farewell visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Admiral Karambir Singh retires from the Navy on November 30 after over four decades of service.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980. He earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1981 and has flown extensively on the Chetak (Alouette) and Kamov helicopters.

He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai, and has served as Directing Staff in both these institutions.

In his career spanning over 41 years, Admiral Karambir Singh has spent nearly 12 years at Visakhapatnam which includes his formative years in flying the Kamov helicopters with INAS 333, Command of Indian Coast Guard Ship Chandbibi, Guided Missile Destroyer Rana, and was also the Chief of Staff and the CinC ENC from October 31, 2017, to May 31, 2019, before taking over as the CNS.