Addl. SP warns girls against posting personal details on social media

Criminals misusing data to exploit women, says Anil

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Pulipati on Sunday cautioned girl students about fraudsters and sexual offenders who would collect their personal details from social media platforms and cause them trouble. Many parents and college students had been approaching the cyber cell in his office with such complaints, he said.

Mr. Anil Pulipati, a 2012 batch group-1 officer, has recently been promoted as an Additional SP. He got a rare honour of the decoration of shoulder flaps by DGP Gautam Sawang himself in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The promotion had put more responsibilities on his shoulders and he needed to work with more dedication to implement the new initiatives of the government such as the Disha Act, Mr. Anil told The Hindu.

“Fortunately, we could ensure two lakh downloads of Disha app in the jurisdiction of 12 mandals and 14 police stations. But mere downloading is not sufficient since prevention of crime against women is important. That is why, our teams, including Mahila Rakshaks, have been visiting colleges to make girl students aware of the dangers from the predators who collect their data easily from social media platforms and the ways to protect themselves from such exploiters,” he said.

“Following the directive of Superintendent of Police M. Deepika Patil, we are giving priority to visible policing as part of preventing crime. Police personnel continuously move in Hawk and Blue Colt vehicles and observe the movements of suspicious persons in public places. The CCTV footage of various areas is also constantly monitored,” he said.

“The CCTV footage helped us arrest many offenders involved in theft cases. Nearly ₹1 crore worth of movable properties, including jewellery, have been recovered in the last few months,” he added.