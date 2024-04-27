GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Varun Tej’s campaign draws crowds in Pithapuram

April 27, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Appala Naidu Tippana 10237
Actor K. Varun Tej campaigning in support of Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Actor K. Varun Tej campaigning in support of Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

PITHAPURAM

Actor K. Varun Tej has received an overwhelming response for his one-day campaign seeking victory for his paternal uncle and Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district. 

Mr. Varun was received by the TDP and Jana Sena supporters in Pithapuram, where he had darshan of local temples before commencing the political campaign. 

Mr. Varun has kick-started the road rally at Thatiparthi in Gollaprolu mandal and proceeded via Vannepudi, Kodavali, Chendurthi and Durgada villages.

Speaking to a section of media persons, he said his family feels proud of the political journey of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

