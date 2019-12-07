Andhra Pradesh

Activists stage protests at Garladinne school

Parents of the boy who was beaten by a teacher filing a complaint with the police on Friday.

Parents of the boy who was beaten by a teacher filing a complaint with the police on Friday.  

more-in

Action sought against teacher for fracturing boy’s fingers

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) staged angry protests outside the Akshara Residential school in Garladinne on Friday demanding action against a teacher for allegedly assaulting a student.

The protests came in the wake of a teacher allegedly thrashing a student for not wearing his uniform.

The student suffered a fracture in his middle and ring fingers as a result of the assault.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents filed a complaint with the Garladinne police and the local tahsildar’s office. Police told The Hindu that a FIR has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 324 — voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The teacher, Ramakrishna Reddy, allegedly thrashed the boy with a cane after the boy wore a T-shirt to school as his uniform was not delivered to him by the washerman in time for school.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
school
students
teachers
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 12:25:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/activists-stage-protests-at-garladinne-school/article30224107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY