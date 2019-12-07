Activists stage protests at Garladinne school

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) staged angry protests outside the Akshara Residential school in Garladinne on Friday demanding action against a teacher for allegedly assaulting a student.

The protests came in the wake of a teacher allegedly thrashing a student for not wearing his uniform.

The student suffered a fracture in his middle and ring fingers as a result of the assault.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents filed a complaint with the Garladinne police and the local tahsildar’s office. Police told The Hindu that a FIR has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 324 — voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The teacher, Ramakrishna Reddy, allegedly thrashed the boy with a cane after the boy wore a T-shirt to school as his uniform was not delivered to him by the washerman in time for school.