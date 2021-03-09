Active COVID cases cross 1,000-mark in A.P.

Two deaths and 74 new infections reported in 24 hours

The active coronavirus cases in the State has crossed the 1,000-mark after nearly a month, with two more deaths and 74 new infections being recorded in the 24 hours, ending on Monday morning. With the new numbers, the toll went up to 7,176 and the cumulative tally to 8,90,766.

With 61 recoveries in the said period, the number of active cases stood at 1,009 and it was attributed to the rise in the infections during the past two weeks. Of the total active cases, more than 40% were reported in two districts—Chittoor (293) and Krishna (120). The overall recovery rate was put at 99.08% and the total recovery count has increased to 8,82,581.

In total, 25,907 samples underwent test in the past day and 0.29% of them were confirmed positive, while the overall positivity rate of 1.426 crore samples tested thus far stood at 6.25%.

Guntur and Nellore districts reported one death each. Meanwhile, Chittoor district continued to witness a spike in infections as it reported 29 new cases in the past day. It was followed by Kurnool (13), Krishna (8), Srikakulam (7), East Godavari (5), Kadapa (5), Guntur (2), Visakhapatnam (2), Nellore (2) and Prakasam (1). Anantapur, West Godavari and Vizianagaram reported no new infections.

District tallies

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,515), West Godavari (94,363), Chittoor (87,722), Guntur (75,800), Anantapur (67,815), Nellore (62,509), Prakasam (62,219), Kurnool (60,931), Visakhapatnam (60,127), Kadapa (55,423), Krishna (49,010), Srikakulam (46,267) and Vizianagaram (41,170).