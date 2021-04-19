Active COVID-19 cases nearing 50,000 in State

5,963 new infections, 27 deaths reported in 24 hours

The State reported 27 deaths, the highest daily toll in six months, and 5,963 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The toll reached 7,437 with 126 deaths reported in the past one week indicating a rise in the death rate which stands at 0.77%.

The total number of COVID-19 cases so far has increased to 9,68,000. The number of recoveries also increased to 9,12,510 as 2,569 patients had overcome the infection in the past day. The recovery rate came down to 94.2%.

The daily positivity rate came down to 15.79% as the number of samples tested increased to 37,765. The overall positivity rate of 1.571 crore samples remains at 6.16%.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases at 48,053 is inching closer to the 50,000 mark.

6 die in Krishna

Krishna district, which has been witnessing the highest death rate since the beginning of the pandemic, reported six deaths in the past day. Its death rate at 1.27% was the highest among the districts.

Chittoor and Nellore reported four deaths each while Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported two each and Anantapur one.

Chittoor district once again reported over a 1,000 new infections and Guntur followed it closely.

The district-wise new infection tallies were: Chittoor (1,182), Guntur (938), Srikakulam (893), East Godavari (626), Visakhapatnam (565), Nellore (491), Kurnool (434), Kadapa (189), Krishna (171), Anantapur (156), West Godavari (19) and Vizianagaram (19).

The total number of cases were: East Godavari (1,29,938), Chittoor (1,01,436), West Godavari (95,158), Guntur (87,508), Anantapur (71,609), Visakhapatnam (68,500), Nellore (68,091), Kurnool (66,559), Prakasam (66,265), Kadapa (58,502), Krishna (55,302), Srikakulam (52,681) and Vizianagaram (43,556).