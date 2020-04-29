Active COVID-19 cases mount to four in Vizag

A suspected COVID-19 case from Kasimkota mandal was officially confirmed in a health bulletin on Wednesday, taking the number of active coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district to four.

The newest case is a 60-year-old woman from Chintalapalem village of Kasimkota mandal, who had returned to Chintalapalem from her workplace in Vijayawada along with two others in a lorry on March 17. The three persons were shifted to a quarantine ward at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) where the woman subsequently developed symptoms. She reportedly tested positive on Monday, officials said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district till date is 23, of which 19 have already been discharged after making a full recovery. There are two containment zones in rural areas as of now.

“The other two women and those who are in quarantine are not showing any symptoms. However, their quarantine will be extended to keep a close watch on their health,” a health official said.

The lockdown is being strictly enforced by the rural police teams at several villages which come under the containment zone surrounding Chintalapalem village. Moreover, the survey conducted by the health teams in the containment zone to check the health of residents has also confirmed that no persons are having any symptoms as of now.

‘Speed up testing’

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy asked the District Collectors to speed up testing. Mr. Reddy also asked them to create more awareness on the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app and ensure that everyone downloads it.

Mr. Reddy took part in a video conference with Collectors of all districts on Wednesday. Responding to Mr. Reddy, Mr. Vinay Chand said that the lockdown is being strictly enforced in the district.