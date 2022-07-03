Active COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh after four months
1,074 infections reported last week
The active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since March this year.
The State reported 160 infections in the last 24 hours, ending June 3 morning, taking the active case tally to 1,045. About 120 days ago on March 7, the active case tally was more than 1,000 and it gradually came down to a two-digit number after a few months.
The cumulative tally increased to 23,21,956, while the total recoveries stood at 23,06,180 including the 92 recorded in the past day, according to a bulletin issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
During the past week, 1,074 cases were reported in the State. The death toll remained at 14,731.
