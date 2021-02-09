Active cases drop below 1,000 in A.P.

All districts report 10 or fewer infections in 24 hours

The number of active coronavirus cases in the State came down below 1,000 as of Monday morning as 62 new infections and one death were reported in the past 24 hours.

For the first time in eight and a half months, the number of active cases was put at 962. The State saw the highest active case of 1.03 lakh on September 2 and since then, the count has been on the decline.

The number of tests per million population has also reached 2,50,328. The total number of tests conducted so far is equivalent to 25% of the State’s population (5.34 crore). In other words, so far about 25 in every 100 persons were tested.

The cumulative tally increased to 8,88,485 while the toll reached 7,160, with the lone death was reported in Visakhapatnam district.

In the past day, 102 patients recovered taking the total count to 8,80,363 and the recovery rate was put at 99.09%. The death rate was put at 0.81% and the total number of active cases constitute 0.10% of the total cases witnessed so far.

Meanwhile, only 22,094 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.28% in the past day. The overall positivity rate of 1.336 crore was put at 6.65%.

For the first time, all districts reported 10 or fewer cases in a single day while two districts reported no new cases.

Krishna reported 10 infections, followed by Kadapa (9), Chittoor (8), East Godavari (8), Guntur (7), Nellore (6), Kurnool (5), Visakhapatnam (5), Srikakulam (2), Anantapur (1) and Prakasam (1). Vizianagaram and West Godavari district reported zero infections. More than 57% active cases are in four districts Krishna (212), Chittoor (135), Guntur (108) and East Godavari (101).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,325), West Godavari (94,259), Chittoor (87,133), Guntur (75,579),Anantapur (67,677), Nellore (62,369), Prakasam (62,186), Kurnool (60,839),Visakhapatnam (59,862), Kadapa (55,292), Krishna (48,776), Srikakulam (46,149) and Vizianagaram (41,144).