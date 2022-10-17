Action plan evolved to take benefits of embryo transfer technology to farmers in Prakasam of Andhra Pradesh

Doctors in the 50 km radius of Chadalawada farm have been entrusted with the task of roping in farmers for production of Ongole breed of cattle using the advanced technology

Doctors in the 50 km radius of Chadalawada farm have been entrusted with the task of roping in farmers for production of Ongole breed of cattle using the advanced technology

The Ongole breed of cattle, flourishing between Gundlakamma and Musi rivers in Prakasam district for centuries, now face the threat of becoming endangered in the land of origin.

To reverse this trend, the Andhra Pradesh Livestock Development Agency(APLDA) has evolved an action plan to proactively take up In Vitro fertilization(IVF)/ embryo transfer(ET) technology in and around the State-run Chadalawada farm to produce high-yielding dairy animals, according to the agency’s Chief Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao.

Accordingly, veterinary doctors in the 50 km radius of the farm have been entrusted with the task of roping in farmers for production of Ongole breed of cattle using the advanced technology for multiplication of superior female germplasm at a much faster rate, he said.

“The government farm at Chadalawada will act as the nodal farm with a view to build confidence among farmers to raise superior calves swiftly,” its Deputy Director B. Ravi says in a conversation with The Hindu on Sunday.

Fresh or frozen semen of High Genetic Merit(HGM) Ongole bulls will be arranged from the State-run farms in the region, including Chintaladevi in neighbouring SPSR Nellore district.

The Assembly constituencies selected for promotion of the technology are Ongole, S.N. Padu, Kondepi, Chirala and Parchur in undivided Prakasam district.

Each of the veterinary doctors in the region should facilitate production at least one heifer of high genetic value through the ET programme within their jurisdiction in an year's time.

The technology will be used also to produce high yielding Murrah buffalo calves in the next phase, he adds.