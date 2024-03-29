GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Act tough on illegal flow of liquor and smuggling of drugs, A.P. Chief Secretary tells officials

Liquor and drugs worth ₹4.38 crore have been seized since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, says Jawahar Reddy

March 29, 2024 05:35 am | Updated 05:35 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed officials of the Excise and Police departments to check transportation of illegal and adulterated liquor and ganja smuggling in the State.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat on March 28 (Thursday), Mr. Jawahar Reddy said the enforcement agencies should monitor all the border and internal check-posts to seize illegal transportation of liquor and drugs.

Liquor and drugs worth ₹4.38 crore had been seized since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, he said. The seizures made from January this year stood at ₹57.8 crore, he added.

Excise Commissioner Vivek Yadav said there were 17 primary distilleries, 20 IMFL, and four other distilleries in the State. “For each distillery, one special officer has been appointed to monitor the day-to-day production. CCTV cameras have also be installed wherever needed,” he said. These measures apart, GPS trackers were fixed to the vehicles transporting liquor in the State.

