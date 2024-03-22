GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor cautions people against misinformation on digital platforms

Use of social media increased due to COVID-19 and availability of more user-friendly mobile applications, says journalism Head of Department

March 22, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar and others during the inauguration of the two- day national seminar on Friday.

Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar and others during the inauguration of the two- day national seminar on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Cautioning the students and journalists about the problems associated with misinformation on the digital platforms, Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar urged them to use the platforms for social upliftment and betterment of life.

Delivering the inaugural address on the occasion of a two-day UGC sponsored national workshop on ‘Digital Media Unfolding of New Potential’, organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of ANU, on Friday, Mr. Rajasekhar said that with the advent of social media, many individuals started producing content like journalists. He observed that the individuals, without having journalism background, also could produce the content, provided that they did not misuse these platforms to spread misinformation or non- factual information. 

G. Anita, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, said that as per a research, the usage of social media has increased many folds from 2020 to 2023, mainly because of two reasons, COVID-19 and availability of more user-friendly mobile applications. 

Udumula Sudhakar Reddy, an investigative journalist who authored a book on Fact Checking, suggested that the students verify the facts before publishing the information on social media. Many eminent people from various States have participated in the programme.

