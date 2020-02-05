ACB unearths ₹1.75 crore assets from PACS Staff Assistant

Officials from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the houses and properties of Staff Assistant, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), Tamaram, Makavarapalem mandal, Seeramreddi Govindu, in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB teams have unearthed approximately ₹1.75 crore worth movable and immovable assets. The recovered properties are estimated to be worth around ₹5 to ₹10 crore as per market value.

According to ACB officials, the properties seized include gold ornaments worth ₹6.17 lakh, ₹28,430 bank balance, ₹55.88 lakh promissory notes, ₹10,000 worth FDRs and cash ₹45,280.

The officials have also unearthed two house sites in Balighattam and two agricultural lands at Ramannapalem area, in his name. Apart from these, the ACB has recovered documents of two agricultural lands at Balighattam area which were in the name of his wife S. Krishnaveni.

Govindu had joined PACS, Makavarapalem, during 1994 as a watchman and was promoted as Staff Assistant in 1996.

The accused was arrested and will be produced in court on Wednesday.