ACB raids rural sub-registrar’s office

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the rural sub-registrar’s office on the outskirts of the city on Friday and unearthed ₹2.15 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The ACB officers said that they decided to conduct the raid after receiving several tip-offs that the sub-registrar, identified as Satyanarayana Murthy, was collecting bribes from people.

The officers also identified an accomplice, named Imran, and found ₹1.27 lakh in unaccounted cash in his possession. The ACB officers said that Mr. Imran worked for Mr. Murthy and collected the bribes on his behalf. They also searched for unaccounted cash in the room adjacent to the sub-registrar’s cabin and found some cash there as well.

The ACB took the accused persons into their custody and would soon present them in court.