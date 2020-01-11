Andhra Pradesh

ACB raids rural sub-registrar’s office

more-in

₹2.15 lakh in unaccounted cash seized

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the rural sub-registrar’s office on the outskirts of the city on Friday and unearthed ₹2.15 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The ACB officers said that they decided to conduct the raid after receiving several tip-offs that the sub-registrar, identified as Satyanarayana Murthy, was collecting bribes from people.

The officers also identified an accomplice, named Imran, and found ₹1.27 lakh in unaccounted cash in his possession. The ACB officers said that Mr. Imran worked for Mr. Murthy and collected the bribes on his behalf. They also searched for unaccounted cash in the room adjacent to the sub-registrar’s cabin and found some cash there as well.

The ACB took the accused persons into their custody and would soon present them in court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool
Andhra Pradesh
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 12:11:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/acb-raids-rural-sub-registrars-office/article30537905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY