ACB raids properties oftreasury auditor, aides

Police had unearthed several valuables from the official

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau raided five places related to Manoj Kumar, a treasury employee (auditor), in Anantapur district with regard to a case of the unearthing of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Led by ACB Tirupati Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Allabaksh, six teams arrived here on Saturday and are searching the houses of Manoj Kumar, his wife, his driver Nagalingam, his workplace (treasury office), and the house of a friend Nagarjuna. A sixth ACB team is taking the custody of all materials seized by the Anantapur district police and stored at Bukkarayasamudram.

Disproportionate assets

The police had unearthed gold, silver, cash promissory notes, investment bonds, four-wheelers and two-wheelers, all amounting to more than ₹2.8 crore, allegedly belonging to Manoj Kumar, who works as a senior auditor in the government treasury in Anantapur.

Six boxes containing ₹15.55 lakh in cash, 2.42 kg of gold ornaments, three 9-mm gas pistols, one air gun, 18 blank rounds, 84.10 kgs of silver articles, bank deposit papers worth ₹49.10 lakh, promissory notes worth ₹27.05 lakh had been handed over to the ACB.

Two SUVs, seven two-wheelers, including three Enfield and one Harley Davidson bikes, and four tractors were also seized from Manoj Kumar.

The ACB raids at all the five places were continuing when reports last came in and the DSP said that the process was likely to continue till tomorrow afternoon.

The ACB officials were looking into all available documents and material evidence that they could lay hands on in relation with the disproportionate assets.